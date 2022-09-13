OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.