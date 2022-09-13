OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
