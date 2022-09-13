O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.