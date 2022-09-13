O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

