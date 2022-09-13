O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Birch Grove Capital LP

Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass makes up 1.0% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on OI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 37,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,315. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

