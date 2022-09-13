NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s 6th Largest Position

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 88,896 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $462,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.14. 1,310,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,686,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

