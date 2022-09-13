Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $33.17

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.17, but opened at $31.04. Nuvei shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 876 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVEI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 87,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $3,415,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

