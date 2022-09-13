Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 12,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,353. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

