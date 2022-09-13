Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 12,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,353. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.