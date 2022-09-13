Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SPXX opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 48,372 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

