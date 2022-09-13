Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:SPXX opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX)
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.