Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NSL stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

