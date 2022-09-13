Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NSL stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
