Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
NXN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.