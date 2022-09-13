Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

NXN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio ( NYSE:NXN Get Rating ) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

