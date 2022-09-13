Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NAN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,195. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
