Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,195. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

