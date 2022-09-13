Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JLS stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.