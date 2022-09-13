Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMS opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

