Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JRO opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.