Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance
JCE opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.