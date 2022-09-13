Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NCA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
