Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

