Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NEA opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,525,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

