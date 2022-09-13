Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.36. 2,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

