NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.77.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

