NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NLOK. Barclays reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. 4,777,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

