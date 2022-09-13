Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $482.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.42. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.