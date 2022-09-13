Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Up 1.3%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.24. 113,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,589,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several research firms have commented on NAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

The company has a market cap of $628.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

