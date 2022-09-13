Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.24. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 109,401 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 8.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 744,888 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 661.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 312,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 271,816 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

