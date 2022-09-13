NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NN Group Price Performance

NN Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 81,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,398. NN Group has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NN Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.02.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.