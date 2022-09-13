NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NN Group Price Performance
NN Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 81,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,398. NN Group has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.
NN Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.
See Also
