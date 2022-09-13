NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €45.00 ($45.92) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NN Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.02.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of NNGRY opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. NN Group has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

About NN Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.57%.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.