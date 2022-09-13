NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for about 1.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NiSource worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after acquiring an additional 299,038 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.
NiSource Stock Down 1.3 %
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NiSource Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
