NFTPad (NFTPAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,209.00

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTPad has a total market cap of $26,620.84 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00796266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014429 BTC.

NFTPad Coin Profile

NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.

NFTPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

