NFT STARS (NFTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,899.00

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. NFT STARS has a total market capitalization of $218,948.23 and approximately $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT STARS has traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar. One NFT STARS coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.
NFT STARS Profile
NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.
Buying and Selling NFT STARS
