Nexus Price Reaches $0.0627 (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $14,371.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.
About Nexus
Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million.In a nutshell, Nominated Proof-of-Stake (nPoS) is the process of selecting validators to be allowed to participate in the consensus protocol. NPoS is a variation of Proof-of-Stake and is used in Substrate-based Blockchains such as Kusama, Edgeware or Polkadot.TelegramWhitepaper”
Nexus Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.