Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 41099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

