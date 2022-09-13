NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NEXON in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NEXON Price Performance

OTCMKTS NEXOY traded down 0.99 on Tuesday, reaching 18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,548. NEXON has a 52 week low of 14.48 and a 52 week high of 25.09.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

Featured Stories

