New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.