Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NHS stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.22.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
