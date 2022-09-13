Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

NHS stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

