Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

NTIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,435. The company has a market cap of $55.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.27. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Network-1 Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

