Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Stock Performance

NVCN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,114.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.