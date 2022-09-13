Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
NVCN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $21.47.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
