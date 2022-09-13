Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in August

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neometals Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RRSSF traded down 0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726. Neometals has a 52 week low of 0.57 and a 52 week high of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.97.

Get Neometals alerts:

Neometals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.