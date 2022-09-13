Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in August

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Neometals Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RRSSF traded down 0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726. Neometals has a 52 week low of 0.57 and a 52 week high of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.97.
Neometals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neometals (RRSSF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.