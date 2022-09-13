Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Purchased by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Nelnet comprises about 0.8% of QVT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. QVT Financial LP owned approximately 0.57% of Nelnet worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.10. 645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.99%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

