Ned L. Sherwood Buys 61,366 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 61,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $178,575.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,643,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,842.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,313. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

