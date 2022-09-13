Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.73. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

