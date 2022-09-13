Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.09. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 9,448 shares traded.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Further Reading

