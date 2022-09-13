Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MRAAY traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 505,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

See Also

