MurAll (PAINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43,776.00

MurAll (PAINT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MurAll has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $423,992.97 and $43,776.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MurAll Profile

MurAll’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,018,551,590 coins. MurAll’s official website is murall.art/home. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

Buying and Selling MurAll

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art.”

According to CryptoCompare, "MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn't filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art."

