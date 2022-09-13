Multitude (ETR:FRU) Trading 4.4% Higher

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €2.38 ($2.43) and last traded at €2.38 ($2.43). 1,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.28 ($2.33).

Multitude Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 million and a PE ratio of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Multitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Multitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.