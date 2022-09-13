MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $517.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSCI Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MSCI by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $496.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.55 and a 200 day moving average of $455.47. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

