MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.71

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 102752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.45.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

