Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Down 94.6% in August

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of MCAG remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $531,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

