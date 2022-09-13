Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNARF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

