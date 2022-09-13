Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 632.4% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MSD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 30,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,096. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 121,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 115,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.