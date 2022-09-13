Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 632.4% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE MSD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 30,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,096. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
