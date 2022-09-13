Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Increased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 12.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,282. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.81. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

