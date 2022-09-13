Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 48500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.14.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

